Congress Republicans

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., gestures Wednesday after being reelected Republican leader, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in the Senate Republican leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington. [AP PHOTO/PATRICK SEMANSKY]

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control with Democrats.

