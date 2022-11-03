Mississippi Economic Development

A state senator studies an incentives proposal for an economic development project in the northern part of the state during a special session of the Mississippi Legislature on Wednesday. [AP PHOTO/ROGELIO V. SOLIS]

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and worked quickly to approve nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029.

