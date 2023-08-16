School Shooting Newport News

Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., in January. A 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at the school earlier that month. [BILLY SCHUERMAN/THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT]

 Billy Schuerman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of felony child neglect, seven months after her son used her handgun to critically wound the educator in a classroom full of students.

