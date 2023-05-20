Blue Origin-Lunar Lander

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029. [BLUE ORIGIN VIA AP]

 HONS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Jeff Bezos' rocket company has won a NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon, two years after it lost out to SpaceX.

