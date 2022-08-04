Republican National Convention-Nashville

A bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville has hit a roadblock in the Democratic-leaning city's metro council, where opposition has led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event. [AP PHOTO/MARK HUMPHREY, FILE]

 Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE — Nashville's metro council has dealt a likely final blow to proponents of bringing the 2024 Republican National Convention to the city, leaving Milwaukee as the almost-certain winner to host the GOP's biggest party.

