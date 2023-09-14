Severe Weather-New England

Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole Tuesday in Leominster, Mass. Parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island were flooded by heavy rain Monday night. [AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CASEY]

 Michael Casey

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — More heavy rain was falling Wednesday in New England, where residents kept one eye on cleanup and another on the path of Hurricane Lee after downpours dropped nearly 10 inches of rain in six hours and flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

