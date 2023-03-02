ULA rocket (copy)
United Launch Alliance's first Vulcan Centaur rocket leaves the ULA assembly plant on Red Hat Road in January on its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida. ULA is targeting May for the first launch of its newest rocket. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY/FILE]

The first launch of United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket is now targeting early May to send a private moon lander, some Jeff Bezos satellites and the mortal remains of Lt. Uhura, Bones and Scotty into space.

