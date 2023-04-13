National Public Radio is quitting Twitter after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped NPR's account with labels the news organization says undermine its credibility.
Twitter labeled NPR's main account last week as "state-affiliated media," a term also used to identify media outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments, such as Russia and China. Twitter later changed the label to "government-funded media" and gave it to a few other organizations, such as the Public Broadcasting Service in the U.S. and the British Broadcasting Corporation in the U.K.
NPR said in a statement Wednesday that it "will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent."
PBS said Wednesday it has also stopped tweeting from its main account because of its new label and has no plans to resume.
NPR's main account had not tweeted since April 4. On Wednesday, it sent a series of tweets listing other places to find its journalism.
NPR spokesperson Isabel Lara said its journalists, employees and member stations can decide on their own if they want to keep using the platform. NPR journalists have not so far been given the "government-funded" label.
Twitter's new labels have often appeared arbitrarily assigned. It tagged NPR with the "state-affiliated" label after Musk participated in a public conversation about NPR on Twitter. It then deleted mention of NPR, but temporarily left up BBC, on a web page where it described how news organizations "with editorial independence" should not get that label.
In an interview Tuesday with a BBC technology reporter at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, Musk acknowledged that the British organization "is not thrilled" about the label it received and asked the reporter for feedback.
"Our goal was simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible," Musk said. "So I think we're adjusting the label to be 'publicly funded,' which I think is perhaps not too objectionable. We're trying to be accurate."
The BBC said Wednesday it would welcome a move to change the label to "publicly funded" instead of government-funded.
Also during the Tuesday interview Musk told the BBC that running Twitter has been "quite painful" but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year.
"It's not been boring. It's quite a rollercoaster," he told the U.K. broadcaster at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.
The interview was sometimes tense, with Musk challenging the reporter to back up assertions about rising levels of hate speech on the platform. He also revealed that he sometimes sleeps on a couch at Twitter's San Francisco office.
Advertisers who had shunned the platform in the wake of Musk's tumultuous acquisition have mostly returned, the billionaire said, without providing details.
Musk predicted that Twitter could become "cash flow positive" in the current quarter "if current trends continue." Because Twitter is a private company, information about its finances can't be verified.
After acquiring the platform, Musk carried out mass layoffs as part of cost-cutting efforts. He said Twitter's workforce has been slashed to about 1,500 employees from about 8,000 previously, describing it as something that had to be done.
"It's not fun at all," Musk said. "The company's going to go bankrupt if we don't cut costs immediately. This is not a caring-uncaring situation. It's like if the whole ship sinks, then nobody's got a job."
