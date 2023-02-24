EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The crew operating a freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, did not receive a critical warning about an overheated axle until just before dozens of cars went off the tracks, federal safety investigators said in a report Thursday as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made his first visit to the crash site.
An engineer slowed and stopped the train after getting a "critical audible alarm message," according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crew then saw fire and smoke and alerted dispatch of a possible derailment, the report said.
The axle investigators are focused on had been heating up as the train went down the tracks, but did not reach the threshold for stopping the train and inspecting it until just before the derailment, the report said. The train was going about 47 mph at the time, just under the speed limit of 50 mph, according to safety investigators.
Ohio Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted told CNN ahead of the report's release that its findings had the potential to form the basis of a criminal referral from the state. He also said railroad company Norfolk Southern should temporarily relocate people who continue to feel unsafe, or even consider buying their property.
"This is the railroad's responsibility, and it's up to the government officials at the federal, state and local levels to hold them accountable and do right by the citizens of East Palestine," Husted said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration has already made a criminal referral of Norfolk Southern to the state attorney general's office.
NTSB released its preliminary findings as Buttigieg went on a tour of the crash site Thursday after getting criticized for not coming sooner, and amid mounting criticism of the overall federal response to the Feb. 3 derailment.
Speaking to reporters afterward, Buttigieg said he was "trying to strike the right balance" between showing support on the ground and allowing the safety board to take the lead in the early going.
He praised "the resilience, the resolve and the decency" of the community amid the impact of the disaster itself and the crush of media and political attention.
The Biden White House has defended its response to the train derailment, saying officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation safety board and other agencies were at the rural site within hours of the derailment. The White House says it has also offered federal assistance and FEMA has been coordinating with the state emergency operations center and other partners.
Another Biden administration official, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, has been to East Palestine multiple times, most recently Tuesday as the EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for the cleanup.
Among those criticizing Buttigieg was former President Donald Trump, who came to Ohio on Wednesday. The Department of Transportation said Buttigieg is visiting now that the EPA has declared the emergency phase of the crash to be over and the start of long-term cleanup efforts is underway.
Asked Thursday about the Trump visit, Buttigieg said that if the former president felt strongly about increased rail safety efforts, "one thing he could do is express support for reversing the deregulation that happened on his watch."
He slammed Norfolk Southern and other freight rail companies for fighting regulations he said would "hold them accountable and the other railroad companies accountable for their safety record. What we've seen is the industry goes to Washington and gets their way." He pressed Congress to act.
Heather Bable, who lives two blocks from the derailment site, said she's relieved the government's top brass is finally showing up.
"We need that attention because we weren't getting it. They should have been here all along," said Bable, who was among the throngs of residents lining the streets in pouring rain to welcome Trump on Wednesday.
