Mall Shooting Texas

Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son Hudson, left in black shirt, her husband Scott, left rear in red shirt, and daughter Blakely Brooks, center left in white shirt, all from Allen, Texas, look on at a makeshift memorial Monday by the mall where several people were killed in Saturday's mass shooting. [AP PHOTO/TONY GUTIERREZ]

 Tony Gutierrez

ALLEN, Texas — The shooter with neo-Nazi leanings who killed eight people at a suburban Dallas shopping mall brought eight legally purchased guns to the scene, apparently chose his victims randomly and was shot dead by police within four minutes, authorities said Tuesday.

