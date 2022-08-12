FBI Office Threat

An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday. [COURTESY WKEF/WRGT VIA AP]

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI's Cincinnati office appeared to have posted calls on social media for FBI agents to be killed and for people to take up arms and "be ready for combat" in the wake of the search at Donald Trump's home, a law enforcement official said.

