APTOPIX Pearl Harbor Veterans Birthday

World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living veteran to survive the attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a photo of his younger self, at an event Wednesday celebrating his upcoming 105th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. [AP PHOTO/GERALD HERBERT]

 Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS — Flag-waving admirers lined the sidewalk outside the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on Wednesday to greet the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor as he marked his upcoming 105th birthday.

