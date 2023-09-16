Oregon Magic Mushrooms

Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus lab in Springfield, Ore. [AP PHOTO/CRAIG MITCHELLDYER]

 Craig Mitchelldyer

EUGENE, Ore. — Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in Eugene to trip on magic mushrooms. For roughly six hours, adults over 21 can experience what many users describe as vivid geometric shapes, a loss of identity and a oneness with the universe.

