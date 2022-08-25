Walking Evolution

This photo provided by the University of Poitiers in August 2022 shows from left, the femur, in posterior and medial view, and the right and left ulnae, in anterior and lateral view of Sahelanthropus tchadensis. [FRANCK GUY/PALEVOPRIM/CNRS – UNIVERSITE DE POITIERS VIA AP]

 Guy Franck

NEW YORK — Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case.

