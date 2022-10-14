School Shooting Florida

Tom and Gena Hoyer exit the courtroom as Gena could be heard sobbing following the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday. [AMY BETH BENNETT/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL VIA AP, POOL]

 Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

