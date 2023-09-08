Prisoner Escape Pennsylvania

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Aug. 31 from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. [CHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE VIA AP]

 HOGP

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — A murderer made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof in a breakout that wasn't detected by guards for a full hour, authorities said Wednesday as the killer eluded a widening manhunt for a seventh day.

