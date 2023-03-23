High School Shooting Denver

Parents wait for students to be walked out after two administrators shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School on Wednesday. [AP PHOTO/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI]

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — A student shot and wounded two administrators at a Denver high school Wednesday morning, after a handgun was found during a daily search of the boy that was being conducted because of behavioral issues, authorities said.

