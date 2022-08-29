Houston Fire Shooting

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. [BRETT COOMER/HOUSTON CHRONICLE via AP]

 Brett Coomer

HOUSTON (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.