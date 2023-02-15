APTOPIX Michigan State Shooting

A student kneels Tuesday where flowers are being left at the Spartan Statue on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich. [AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA]

 Paul Sancya

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 43-year-old gunman who killed three students and wounded five others at Michigan State University had no apparent connection to the campus, police said Tuesday as they searched for a motive for shootings that terrified the community for hours.

