School Bus-Joyride

This photo shows a school bus on Interstate 40 in Nashville on Saturday. A 14-year-old stole the school bus and drove it around Nashville before police were able to capture the teen as he tried to turn it around in the middle of Interstate 40, according to police. [METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE POLICE PHOTO]

 HOGP

NASHVILLE (AP) — A 14-year-old in Tennessee stole a school bus on Saturday and drove it around Nashville before police were able to capture the teen as he tried to turn it around in the middle of Interstate 40, according to police.

