Dallas Airport Shots Fired

A traveler makes her way past emergency responders standing outside the ticketing and check in area at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022. A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

 Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP

DALLAS — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

