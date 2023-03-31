CORRECTION Military Helicopter Crash

Brig. Gen. John Lubas address the press in regards to the Black Hawk helicopter crash that occurred early Thursday outside of Fort Campbell in Christian County, Ky. [LIAM KENNEDY/THE TENNESSEAN VIA AP]

 Liam Kennedy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nine service members who died in a crash involving two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters ranged in age from 23 to 36 and were from seven states, the military said in releasing the names Friday as an investigative team continued its probe of the incident.

