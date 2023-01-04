Subway Shooting

New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank James, center, away from a police station in New York on April 13. [AP PHOTO/SETH WENIG, FILE]

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK — A man who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway train last year, wounding 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal terrorism charges.

