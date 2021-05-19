ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that sheriff's deputies were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr. because he struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said at a news conference that Brown used his car as a "deadly weapon," causing Pasquotank County deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. Womble, who acknowledged Brown wasn't armed with guns or other weapons, said the deputies will face no criminal charges after he reviewed a state investigation of what happened.
Brown's family released a statement calling Womble's decision "both an insult and a slap in the face."
The prosecutor also said he would not release bodycam video of the April 21 confrontation between Brown and the law enforcement officers, but he played portions of the video during the news conference that news outlets broadcast live. The multiple angles of the footage, played once each on a projector, depicted a chaotic minutelong scene, but it was hard for a viewer to discern a detailed sequence of events.
While authorities have shown footage to Brown's family, a judge has so far refused to release the video publicly because he didn't want to harm a state investigation.
Attorneys for Brown's family who watched body camera footage have previously said that he was trying to drive away from deputies and posed no threat. The shooting has prompted weeks of protests in Elizabeth City and calls for transparency.
During his news conference, Womble said six Pasquotank County deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants arrived in a truck and approached Brown's car on foot with weapons drawn while ordering him to get out.
A deputy who tried to open Brown's car door was jerked over the hood when the car backed up, and the deputy's body was struck by the vehicle, the prosecutor said. The deputy then found himself directly in the car's path as Brown drove forward again, Womble said, and had to push off the hood with his hand "to avoid being run over." Womble said that was when the first shot was fired by a fellow deputy.
"I find that the facts of this case clearly illustrate the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to put their lives in danger," Womble said, referring to Brown's car. He added that "Brown posed an immediate threat to the safety of the officers and others."
