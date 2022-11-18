Murder Conviction-Exoneration

Attorney Richard Davis, left, of the Innocence Project New Orleans, stands next to Raymond Flanks outside the New Orleans criminal courthouse on Thursday. [AP PHOTO/KEVIN MCGILL]

 Kevin McGill

NEW ORLEANS — A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing won his freedom Thursday after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his murder conviction overturned.

