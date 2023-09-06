Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases. [AP PHOTO/NOAH BERGER, FILE]

 Noah Berger

WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his group's attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

