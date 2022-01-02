Will Western screech owl
make home in backyard?
Dear Joan: On Oct. 28, we discovered that a Western screech owl was visiting our backyard. I've heard them once or twice in the forest, but never seen one.
Since then, we've seen this small owl — about 7 or 8 inches high — about three times a week at dusk in its favorite small tree, a myoporum.
Most people never see an owl. Some may hear them, but not know what they are, so we were lucky to see it as we've never heard this owl make a sound.
We have a small yard in suburbia. If this little owl taught us anything, it is that they are all around us, in our neighborhoods and yards. And they are an important part of the ecosystem.
I have fear for our little guy because of the prevalence of rodents in neighborhoods and the continued use of rodenticides as a misguided attempt to control them. Owls and other raptors are great for checking the rodent population; without them we would all be overrun. So, I'm asking: Please do not use rodenticide to kill rats. It kills a lot more, including birds, wildlife and pets.
Joan, we are lucky to have a creature I never thought I'd see, let alone in my yard, as part of our life however long it decides to stay. I am relieved to report I saw it recently, at dusk, perched on its favorite branch. I am hoping for babies in the spring, but that may be too much to ask. Do you think our owl will stick around?
Sherida Bush, Martinez
Dear Sherida: Three things will make it more likely your little owl will stick around — food, a mate and a nesting area. Eastern screech owls prefer nesting boxes, but the Western screech owl is not as likely to move into one, preferring tree hollows, perhaps an old woodpecker home.
However, if you want to put up a nesting box, search the web for specifics on size, and then place the box on a tall, straight tree. Face the entrance to the east or south. The birds like to sit in the opening to soak up the sun. The box should also be about 10 feet off the ground.
I wholeheartedly endorse your request to stop using rodenticides. Owls, other raptors, dogs, cats, coyotes, foxes and any creature that eats a poisoned rat also will consume the poison. Thousands of birds die each year through secondhand poisoning, including offspring that are fed poisoned food by their parents.
If the owl has remained in your backyard for all this time, I think chances are good that it will continue to hang around. It apparently likes the neighborhood and the neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.