Climate Global Extremes

A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle Sunday in downtown Los Angeles. [AP PHOTO/DAMIAN DOVARGANES, FILE]

 Damian Dovarganes

Scientists say global heat that inched into worrisome new territory this week is a clear example of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment. But the unofficial records for Earth's average temperature are just one way the planet is telling us something is gravely wrong. Warming oceans, dangerous air from runaway wildfires and shrinking Antarctic sea ice are among many other signals of climate distress.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.