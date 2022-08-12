CORRECTION APTOPIX Trump FBI

An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured, Wednesday in Palm Beach, Fla. [AP PHOTO/STEVE HELBER]

 Steve Helber

WASHINGTON — The FBI recovered several documents that were labeled as "top secret" from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to multiple reports Friday, as a federal judge was weighing whether to unseal the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

