Danelo Souza Cavalcante is taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale, Pa., on Wednesday. Cavalcante was captured after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. [PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE VIA AP]

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to an intensive search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.

