APTOPIX Turkey Syria Earthquake

A man sits on a chair next to rubble of a destroyed building Tuesday in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey. [AP PHOTO/FRANCISCO SECO]

 Francisco Seco

ANTAKYA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week's earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country's founding 100 years ago.

