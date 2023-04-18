Alaska Sky Spiral

Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise early April 15 when something odd was mixed in with the green bands of light dancing above the Donnelly Dome near Delta Junction, Alaska. A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes. The spiral was formed when excess fuel that had been released from a SpaceX rocket that launched from California about three hours earlier turned to ice, and then the water vapor reflected the sunlight in the upper atmosphere. [PHOTO BY TODD SALAT]

 Todd Salat

