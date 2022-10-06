SpaceX Crew Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon capsule, with a multinational crew of four astronauts, lifts off from Launch Complex 39-A on Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., beginning a five-month mission to the International Space Station. [AP PHOTO/JOHN RAOUX]

 John Raoux

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine.

