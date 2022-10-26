School Shooting St Louis

This image provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows ammunition and magazines used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a student at a St. Louis high school on Monday. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. [ST. LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT]

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, a police official said Tuesday.

