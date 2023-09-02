Lake-Michigan-Shipwreck

This July 2023 photo provided by State Historical Society of Wisconsin shows the schooner Trinidad. [TAMARA THOMSEN/ZACH WHITROCK/STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF WISCONSIN VIA AP]

 Tamara Thomsen/Zach Whitrock

ALGOMA, Wis. (AP) — Shipwreck hunters have discovered the intact remains of a schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1881 and is so well-preserved it still contains the crew's possessions in its final resting spot miles from Wisconsin's coastline.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.