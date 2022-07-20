Senate Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined at right by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., meets with reporters following a closed-door caucus lunch at the Capitol on Tuesday. [AP PHOTO/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE]

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Democrats will push ahead on restraining pharmaceutical prices and extending health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer affirmed Tuesday, backing President Joe Biden's call for his party to settle for a pared-down economic package and effectively concede to a pivotal senator.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.