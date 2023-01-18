California Home Shooting

Tulare County Sheriff crime unit investigates the scene of a shooting Monday in Goshen, Calif. Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people. [GARY CORONADO/LOS ANGELES TIMES VIA AP]

 Gary Coronado

VISALIA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home Monday in what the local sheriff called a "horrific massacre" related to drugs and gangs.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.