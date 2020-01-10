The world is safer with Gen. Qassem Soleimani dead, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said Thursday, but he is worried about increased tensions in the Middle East and the Trump administration’s failure to enunciate a long-term strategy behind last Friday's drone strike.
“The fact that we have now made a martyr of one of the most revered leaders in Iran is not something they’re going to get over for a long, long time. I’m waiting to hear our strategy,” said Jones, a Democrat from Birmingham.
Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran's elite Quds Force, led Iran’s efforts to expand influence across Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen with militant proxy forces. He was blamed for deadly attacks against Americans going back to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
Jones pushed back on claims by some GOP leaders that Democrats were sympathetic with Soleimani.
“I keep hearing folks on the other side of the aisle screaming about how Democrats are mourning the death of Soleimani. That is absolutely not true. Period. There is no one who is mourning the death of this man. He is responsible for the murder of untold numbers of people, including Americans. The world is a safer place without him,” Jones said. “Having said that, clearly tensions have increased.”
Jones attended a classified Trump administration briefing Wednesday on the killing of Soleimani, and he said he was unimpressed.
“I will tell you that I was disappointed in the briefing,” he said, because it included no information supporting the administration’s claim that the drone strike was necessary to thwart “imminent threats on American lives. I’ve not heard that. I can’t go into completely what we did here. As has been said by a couple of my Republican colleagues, it was a disappointing briefing as to why this occurred.”
The Associated Press reported that some Republican senators praised the briefing, but others were critical.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate."
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he thought the congressional briefings offered lawmakers a compelling argument that the intelligence supported the strike on Soleimani, according to The AP. But he noted that only eight lawmakers — the top four lawmakers in the House and Senate and chairmen and vice chairmen of the intelligence committees in both chambers — are authorized to see all the intelligence.
“It is not acceptable for officials within the executive branch of government ... to come in and tell us that we can't debate and discuss the appropriateness of military intervention against Iran. It's un-American, it's unconstitutional, and it's wrong,” Lee said, adding that he now planned to support a war powers resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
Jones said he discussed the largely symbolic war powers resolution with Kaine on Thursday morning.
“I doubt that the president would sign whatever is passed, but I do think it’s important for Congress to make its voice heard,” Jones said. “I haven’t seen the final version of this yet, so I’m going to withhold judgment. You’re going to see something come to the floor of the Senate relatively soon, and I think it’s important for the president to consult Congress. They did not do that.”
Jones said the president is not required to give advance notice of a military action “if it’s truly a defensive mode,” but the after-action briefing failed to explain why the killing of Soleimani resolved an imminent threat.
“There’s got to be more than just coming and hearing what we heard (Wednesday), which was not a consultation. It was just, ‘We’re going to tell you what we want you to hear and we’re not going to go any further.’ I do think there has to be more consultation,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, was critical of the House version of the war powers resolution in a tweet Thursday. He called it a good idea but a bad bill. It allows the president to act without congressional authorization to defend against an imminent armed attack, he wrote, "but sometimes best defense is good offense (which) that bill bars. POTUS needs flexibility to react quickly to save American lives."
The resolution passed the House on Thursday 224-194, largely along party lines.
While Jones was critical of President Donald Trump and his administration for failing to adequately communicate the reason for the Soleimani killing to Congress, he praised Trump’s Wednesday morning speech to the nation.
“I was encouraged … with the president’s speech, that he did not make an effort to continue to escalate tensions with Iran, and seemed to have done his best to deescalate those,” Jones said. “I hope going forward we’re going to hear more about the administration’s long-term goals, because that is something that is missing from this dialogue at this point: our long-term strategy, our end game, for dealing not only with Iran but the Middle East in general.”
He said he has heard from constituents and Republican colleagues who are also concerned about whether Trump has a clearly defined strategy in the Middle East.
“The president has at least publicly talked about a strategy that tries to pull troops out of the Middle East,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, there are 15,000 more troops in the Middle East today than there were at the beginning of the summer. That is a real problem.
“I’ve got Alabama men and women going over there. I’ve got families that are concerned about this. I think folks in Alabama and folks across America need to have more information than what the administration has been giving at this point.”
