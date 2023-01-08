CHICAGO — Sandra Brown walked gingerly down a walkway to the side door of Decatur Correctional Center.
She wore jeans and a hooded sweatshirt that said "The Reclamation Project," and her hair was styled into a thick, high frohawk. Brown is tall, and moves with grace and elegance, so her hairstyle only added to her regal demeanor.
It had been 21 years since she first walked into an Illinois prison and five months since she walked out.
Correctional staff gathered at the security station to greet Brown as she and her group went through the slow, procedural process of checking into a prison. She was there with a film crew to lead a discussion with prisoners about the links between gender-based violence and incarceration. One by one, IDs were logged, and bags and audiovisual equipment examined.
As she waited on a wooden bench for the process to finish, a guard at the desk motioned quietly to Brown to come back over. She walked over and bent down to the small gap in the partition so she could hear the guard.
"Breathe," Brown said the officer told her.
Brown, who had been cautioned about how unsettling a return to prison can be, sat back on the bench and raised her arm. Her hand held the slightest tremor.
"But I think it's more from excitement," she said with a smile, feeling relieved. "Not so much anxiety."
Brown, against huge odds, earned a bachelor's and a master's degree and started a Ph.D. program while she was locked up in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The staff, both high-ranking and front-line guards, knew her and were genuinely happy to see her.
Since her release from prison in January, Brown has become a full-time education advocate, joining a number of formerly incarcerated women working to reform conditions both inside and outside of prison. They are working in government and running housing nonprofits and partnering with probation departments to provide more effective social services.
Brown, a senior adviser at the Women's Justice Institute, is doing her work at a critical time. Federal funding that was stripped from prison education in 1994 will be restored in 2023. In October an 80-page task force report pointing out critical gaps in education in Illinois prisons was released.
The Chicago Tribune has followed Brown since her release, as she settled into life outside of prison, where she has also continued writing and performing poetry. She has moved to Los Angeles to live with her husband and travels regularly to Las Vegas to reconnect with her son, whom she left behind when he was just 8 years old.
Brown, now 50, entered prison in March 2001 after she was convicted of murder for shooting the mother of her brother's child.
Brown disputes some facts of the case that are part of the court record. But she does not challenge that she bears responsibility.
"I am always going to be sorry this happened," Brown said in 2021, before she was released. "I am always going to be sorry."
Brown began her sentence at a time when the Illinois female prison population was at its highest and six years after Congress passed the 1994 crime bill, which has since been widely criticized for creating harsh sentencing penalties that contributed to mass incarceration. The bill also banned use of the federal Pell Grants for prison education programs, which experts and advocates say stripped educational access for tens of thousands of prisoners.
And there were other barriers for what programming remained. Technology was exploding outside prison, but inside it was — and remains — largely unavailable. Some prisons required those serving long sentences to wait the longest for programming spots, effectively barring people like Brown. Programming for the female population also lagged behind the much larger male population.
A more sweeping problem, experts told the Tribune, is that prisons function largely for punishment not rehabilitation.
"It's a system (that) for 200 years has been more about punishment than it is about building opportunity," said Rebecca Ginsburg, associate professor of education policy, organization and leadership at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "It is built into the fiber."
By the early 2000s, higher educational opportunities had all but disappeared, except for a few outliers, Ginsburg said.
"When you read articles it sounds like such an era of despair," Ginsburg said. "Students will talk (about) what it was like for them when the programs just (got) sucked away. It was awful, the environment at that time … and the loss of hope."
Brown has described, in her writings, about how that hopelessness washed over her as soon as she walked into prison and was handed tattered and ill-fitting clothes. She felt her identity strip away when she looked at her ID and saw the word "INMATE" in large type totally eclipse her name at the bottom, Sandra Brown.
Brown, who had wanted to be a teacher, tried to make the best of it. She grabbed any available class. She once signed up to work as a teaching assistant for a class she couldn't take, she recalled. She continued to serve as a TA in other classes, helping countless women, some of whom wrote to court on her behalf, describing her as a model to them.
Eventually, she decided that she'd have to look outside the prison if she was to get the education she had dreamed of. Brown researched college guidebooks in the library to find programs that offered correspondence options and wrote letters to find out whether they'd work with someone who could only hand write assignments.
Once she found programs willing to work with her, Brown tucked away cash from her work as a prison seamstress. She even volunteered to clean showers so she could collect used soap chips and save more money. Brown also scoured college guide books for scholarship opportunities.
Once enrolled, she found prison staff members and officials who were willing to help. She saved $263 and bought a typewriter she named "Bessie" in honor of her grandmother, who farmed in Mississippi and is a model of strength to her, to make her assignments easier.
Brown wants people to know this part of her story because, for one, it was critical to her success. And as someone who feels judged and defined by others, she wants to be sure that the efforts of prison employees to help are recognized.
"Once in a while we found people who genuinely cared about the work they do behind the walls," Brown said. "I was one of the fortunate ones who did."
It was these employees who proctored her exams and sought book donations for Brown and approved the mailings so her correspondence work could get out the door. When she had trouble ordering replacement typewriter ribbons, it was a prison official who made sure the order was filled so Brown would still be able to use Bessie to complete her coursework.
It would take 11 years, but Brown earned two degrees: a bachelor's in specialized studies, with an emphasis in literature, from Ohio University in 2012 and a master's of arts in humanities from California State University at Dominguez Hills.
Before leaving, she started a Ph.D. program at California Coast University.
Brown said this educational journey — with Shakespeare and Nikki Giovanni and Frederick Douglass along the way — helped her confront how she wound up in prison. But those years and studies also helped her examine what so many women in prison experience, histories of domestic abuse, sexual assault, depression and PTSD.
"It is the way outside of yourself," Brown said of her studies. "The way to understand what happened to you in the broader context. … The humanities teaches a person who is really engaged in it who they are, who they want to be and why it matters."
