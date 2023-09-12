Albuquerque Guns

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces an order restricting people from carrying guns in Bernalillo County for 30 days during a news conference in the Governor's Office on Friday. [EDDIE MOORE/THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL VIA AP]

 Eddie Moore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The sheriff in New Mexico's largest metro area vowed Monday not to enforce an emergency order by the governor to temporarily suspend the right to carry firearms in public in and around the city of Albuquerque.

