APTOPIX Tennessee Special Session

Allison Polidor is escorted out of the room by Tennessee state troopers for holding a sign reading, "1 Kid > All The Guns," during a special session of the state legislature on public safety on Tuesday in Nashville. [NICOLE HESTER/THE TENNESSEAN VIA AP]

 Nicole Hester

NASHVILLE — People held signs without problems at the Tennessee Capitol complex Wednesday after a judge agreed to temporarily block a new rule advanced by House Republicans that had banned the public from doing so during floor and committee hearings.

