For eight years, Donald Trump has managed to secure the support of many evangelical and conservative Christians despite behavior that often seemed at odds with teachings espoused by Christ in the Gospels.
If some observers initially viewed this as an unsustainable alliance, it's different now.
Certain achievements during Trump's presidency – notably appointments that shifted the Supreme Court to the right – have solidified that support. He's now the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, even after he recently was found liable for sexually abusing a New York woman in 1996 and was indicted in a criminal case related to hush money payments to a porn actress.
Robert Jeffress, pastor of an evangelical megachurch in Dallas, has been a staunch supporter of Trump since his first campaign for president and is sticking by him even as rivals like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence tout their Christian faith.
"Conservative Christians continue to overwhelmingly support Donald Trump because of his biblical policies, not his personal piety," Jeffress told The Associated Press via email. "They are smart enough to know the difference between choosing a president and choosing a pastor."
"In many ways, Christians feel like they are in an existential cultural war between good and evil, and they want a warrior like Donald Trump who can win," Jeffress added.
In rural southwest Missouri, pastor Mike Leake of Calvary of Neosho, a Southern Baptist church, says support for Trump within the mostly conservative congregation seems to strengthen the more he is criticized and investigated.
"It further convinces them of their rhetoric that there is a leftist plot to undermine our nation," Leake said. "So if everybody from the Left hates Trump, well, he must be on to something."
Leake said many of his congregation members who strongly support Trump "are not our most dedicated members."
"Anytime we've seen someone go full on MAGA, we lose them," Leake added. "Attendance and involvement drops. Giving drops. It's all consuming — just as with any other idol."
Robert Franklin, professor of moral leadership at Emory University's Candler School of Theology in Atlanta, said Trump benefits from a perception among some of his followers that he is suffering on their behalf.
"The more he complains of persecution, the more people dig in to support him, and for a few, fight for him and make personal sacrifices (of money and freedom) for his advancement," Franklin said via email.
Franklin also noted that some evangelicals, since early in Trump's presidency, have likened him to Cyrus the Great, the Persian king who, according to the Bible, enabled Jews to return to Israel from their exile in Babylon.
"This is a powerful trope, the bad man who makes good things possible, and is hence praised as a hero," Franklin said. "Unfortunately, under this narrative, Trump can literally do no wrong. His wrong is right. No other politician gets that kind of pass."
Trump's great achievements, in the eyes of many evangelicals, include moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and – more profoundly – appointing three Supreme Justices who have helped repeal the nationwide right to abortion and broaden religious-freedom protections in several cases involving conservative Christians.
The political results are widely viewed as the key to Trump's evangelical support.
"I am certain that many Christians in the MAGA movement earnestly believe Trump has been 'anointed' for this purpose — to bring about certain political outcomes they desire," said Robert Millies, a Chicago-based Catholic scholar whose books include "Good Intentions: A History of Catholic Voters' Road from Roe to Trump."
"The embrace of Trump is really, finally a cynical calculation concerned with power, one that has the thinnest of possible Scriptural justifications," Millies added.
Back in February 2017, just two weeks after Trump's inauguration, the Rev. Peter Daly — a retired Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Washington — wrote a column for the National Catholic Reporter titled "Donald Trump's gospel is not the Gospel of Jesus."
In the piece, Daly depicted Trump as an uncharitable bully, prone to lying, lacking in empathy and tolerance.
"He sees every opponent as someone to be shouted down or roughed up," Daly wrote. "He is not a peacemaker."
Six years later, Daly tries to comprehend why so many conservative Christians remain in Trump's camp despite behavior and rhetoric "that are antithetical to everything they stand for."
Some pro-Trump pastors have relished the proximity to power afforded during White House visits or special political events, Daly said.
And some rural, white Christians "feel like nobody speaks for them," Daly added. "They think, 'Here's Donald Trump. He'll be our champion' … It has nothing to do with being Christian. It's the politics of grievance."
In Iowa, where evangelical support is crucial in the caucuses that launch the GOP nomination process, Trump seems far better positioned than in 2016.
A Des Moines Register Iowa Poll in March found that he was viewed favorably by 58% of evangelicals, compared to 19% ahead of the 2016 caucuses.
