Hot Ocean Record

In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. [ANDREW IBARRA/NOAA VIA AP]

 Andrew Ibarra

The water temperature around the tip of Florida has hit triple digits — hot tub levels — two days in a row. Meteorologists say it could be the hottest seawater ever measured, although some questions about the reading remain.

