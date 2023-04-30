ORLANDO, Fla. — After several days of strong thunderstorms, hail and even a lightning strike at the launchpad, the weather cleared for SpaceX to launch its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday evening.
Liftoff of the most powerful active rocket on the market from KSC's Launch Pad 39-A occurred at 8:26 p.m. Eastern time. It was the 21st launch of the year from the Space Coast, with all but one coming from SpaceX.
Its main payload is the ViaSat-3 Americas broadband communications satellite, the first of three planned for the company headed for geostationary orbit. Also flying are the Astranis MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space's GS-1 satellite.
It's only the sixth launch ever for the rocket, but second so far in 2023. Among active rockets, its power is only bested by NASA's Space Launch System that has only flown once and SpaceX's in-development Starship, which exploded before reaching space during a test launch in April.
It's essentially three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together with 27 Merlin engines that produce 5.1 million pounds of thrust on liftoff. Past launches have brought out thousands of spectators to the Space Coast.
Unlike previous Falcon Heavy launches, though, SpaceX did not plan to bring any of its three first-stage boosters back for a vertical landing.
Teams attempted a launch on Friday just hours after a successful liftoff of a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral, but aborted the countdown with less than a minute before the planned liftoff. Weather had been dicey all day Friday, but looked to have cleared for both launch attempts. This followed Falcon Heavy scrubs on Tuesday and Wednesday because of weather. That included a lightning strike on one of the towers at Pad 39-A, but teams cleared the rocket to proceed with launch.
The company did not give a reason for the abort of Friday's attempt.
The main ViaSat-3 payload is the fist of three planned in a new generation of satellites for the Carslbad, California-based Viasat Inc. that together aim to give nearly global coverage. Deployment was to occur 4½ hours after liftoff.
The heart of the satellite has been integrated into a structure built by Boeing Satellite Systems. Called the ViaSat-3 Americas, it will have a coverage area that includes the majority of North America including the entirety of the continental U.S., Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and South America.
Plans are for it to be operational in June, after which it's projected to be able to deliver up to 1 terabit of data per second in the Ka-band of frequencies, the same range that is planned for Amazon's Project Kuiper when it launches in a few years.
"There are several entrants into this frequency regime," said Viasat executive Dave Ryan. "Some are there, some are not quite there yet, but it's a very big marketplace. We believe it definitely can support multiple people in the market."
The next ViaSat-3 satellite will cover Europe, the Middle East and Africa followed by the final satellite for Asia and the Pacific.
SpaceX could launch as many as five Falcon Heavy mission in 2023. After this launch, SpaceX has one planned for the Space Force dubbed USSF-52 expected in the first half of 2023, a private telecom satellite launch for Hughes Network Systems called the Jupiter 3 and the October launch of NASA's Psyche probe headed the metal-rich asteroid of the same name that orbits the sun beyond Mars.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.