Today on TV

CFL

• British Columbia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

• GEICO National Championship Tournament: Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPNU

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

• Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, 6 p.m., ESPNU

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

• Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, 5 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Minnesota at Cleveland, noon, MLBN

• NY Yankees at Houston, 5 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., Bally Sports South

• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., FM-93.9

