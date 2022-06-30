Today on TV
CFL
• British Columbia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• GEICO National Championship Tournament: Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE
• Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, 6 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE
• Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, 5 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Minnesota at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• NY Yankees at Houston, 5 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., FM-93.9
