US-NEWS-STATES-CATS-DECLAWING-MCT

A San Diego-based tabby cat named Bean sleeps on a couch she scratches occasionally using her claws. Several states are considering banning declawing of cats, which advocates say is cruel, but some veterinarians say the procedure addresses certain owners' medical needs. [COURTESY OF MATT VASILOGAMBROS/TNS]

 Matt Vasilogambros

Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have filed legislation this year to outlaw the declawing of cats, which many animal advocates and some veterinarians say is a cruel deforming of felines' bodies and impedes their natural instincts to climb and scratch.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.