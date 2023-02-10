Stone Tools

Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, dating back to around 2.9 million years ago, but who used them is a mystery, according to a  study published Thursday in the journal Science. [T.W. PLUMMER/HOMA PENINSULA PALEOANTHROPOLOGY PROJECT VIA AP]

 T.W. Plummer

NEW YORK — Archaeologists in Kenya have dug up some of the oldest stone tools ever found, but who used them is a mystery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.