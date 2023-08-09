APTOPIX Severe Weather

Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route 140 in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, after powerful storms came through the area Monday evening. [JERRY JACKSON/THE BALTIMORE SUN VIA AP]

 Jerry Jackson

Communities across the eastern United States were clearing away downed trees and power lines Tuesday after severe storms killed at least two people, damaged homes, cut electricity to more than 1.1 million homes and businesses, and canceled or delayed thousands of flights.

