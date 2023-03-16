Trump Legal Troubles

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, center, is surrounded by reporters as he arrives for a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf, Wednesday in New York. [AP PHOTO/MARY ALTAFFER]

 Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels met Wednesday with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on former President Donald Trump's behalf, her lawyer said Wednesday.

