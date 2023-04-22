Supreme Court Abortion Pill

Staff with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, Kristin Turner, of San Francisco, left, Lauren Handy, of Washington, and Caroline Smith, of Washington, right, demonstrate against abortion pills outside of the Supreme Court on Friday, ahead of a decision preserving for now the use of abortion pills. [AP PHOTO/JACQUELYN MARTIN]

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

